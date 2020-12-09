Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An inmate of Clarence Correctional Centre has faced court for assaulting a prison guard.
An inmate of Clarence Correctional Centre has faced court for assaulting a prison guard.
Crime

Prison guard assaulted after calling inmate a ‘dog’

Jarrard Potter
9th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PRISON guard was violently attacked by an inmate who felt pressured to retaliate with violence after he was labelled a "dog" in front of other inmates, a court has heard.

Kane Andrews appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer inflicting actual bodily harm.

The court heard the 20-year-old was incarcerated in Clarence Correctional Centre when on October 13 this year he was approached by a correctional officer in the prison yard, and accused Andrews of being a "dog" in front of other inmates.

Andrews' solicitor Anne-Alece Johnston told the court her client felt concerned for the safety of his partner on the outside as a result of this accusation and feared other inmates could target him or his family as a result of what the correctional officer had said.

Later that same day the court heard the prison guard again approached Andrews, who felt "extreme pressure" from other inmates to take action against the officer who labelled him a dog. An altercation between the pair then took place with Andrews punching the officer a number of times to the face, which resulted in the officer being taken to hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter for sentence to December 21.

clarence correctional centre clarence crime editors picks grafton court grafton local court prison guard assault
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damned if we do, damned if we don’t, but don’t turn to water

        Premium Content Damned if we do, damned if we don’t, but don’t turn to water

        News OPINION: The rhetoric and range of opposition to the Dunoon Dam is starting to feel like the anti-CSG campaign.

        Bow and arrow puppy shooter sentenced for cruelty offence

        Premium Content Bow and arrow puppy shooter sentenced for cruelty offence

        Crime ACCUSED’S lawyer conceded time behind bars could be warranted but argued an...

        Caravan park assault: Father, son hit with iron bar

        Premium Content Caravan park assault: Father, son hit with iron bar

        Crime A Northern NSW man is facing court over a dispute that spiralled into a violent...

        North Coast first regional stop for pinnacle of art world

        Premium Content North Coast first regional stop for pinnacle of art world

        News Your guide to the 2020 Archibald Prize showing on the North Coast.