Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
28th Oct 2019 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE state's corruption watchdog has charged seven prison guards, including a supervisor, with "serious criminal offences" following an investigation into a northern jail.

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre are facing 12 charges ranging from misconduct to assault.

The charges follow the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Flaxton into graft within Queensland's prison system.

The correctional officers were served with notices this morning and are expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month.

A Custodial Corrections Supervisor and a prison guard each face three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. Another corrections officer will face two counts of the same charge.

Two officers have been charged with one count each.

An officer has also been charged with disclosing a confidential notice which relates to a CCC hearing.

The seventh officer has been charged with common assault.

The CCC said it could not comment further because the matters were before the court

capricornia correctional centre capricornia prison ccc crime guards prison

Top Stories

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime Police and paramedics are on scene at Heatley Primary School after a teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student.

    WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    premium_icon WHOSE POT IS IT? Neighbours' dispute over drug bunker

    Crime Police found marijuana growing underground in shipping containers

    Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    premium_icon Alleged drink driver backs into cop car

    News Tweed Police will allege officers were on patrol through Tweed Heads when they...

    COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    premium_icon COWPER TRAGEDY: Photo reveals 30-year mystery

    Offbeat Evidence submitted to coronial inquiry answers key question