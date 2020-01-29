Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A prison officer has been hospitalised after they were attacked by an inmate at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre.
A prison officer has been hospitalised after they were attacked by an inmate at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prison officer bitten in assault by female prisoner

by Chris Clarke
29th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISON officer was bitten while restraining an inmate at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Officers were escorting her to the medical unit after they suspected she had self-harmed. 

The victim was bitten on the arm, but the bite did not appear to break the skin, a statement by Queensland Corrective Services read.

The officer was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit," the statement read.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Unfortunately from time to time our officers are required to put themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety and security of the community."

brisbane womens correctional centre crime editors picks violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast could lose iconic eagle landmark

        premium_icon Coast could lose iconic eagle landmark

        Council News An iconic southern Gold Coast landmark – locally known as the ‘rusty chook’ – could soon be knocked off its perch atop Kirra Hill.

        Man trapped, jaws of life used at Tweed crash

        premium_icon Man trapped, jaws of life used at Tweed crash

        News A man has been taken to hospital after a crash

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

        News A public service will be held this Friday

        Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        premium_icon Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        Crime Man charged with selling cocaine to undercover police appears in court. Police...