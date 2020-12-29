Prison time for North Coast teen who ignored court orders

A Northern NSW teen who failed to adhere to court orders has been sentenced.

A Northern NSW teen who failed to adhere to court orders has been sentenced.

A North Coast teenager who continued to breach court orders and commit further offences has spent a month and a half behind bars.

Oskar-Del Kara Tamaira Muirhead appeared by videolink from custody in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 21.

The Bilambil Heights teenager pleaded guilty to charges including two counts of shoplifting, steal and break out and behaving in an offensive manner.

Court documents revealed the 19-year-old entered City Beach in Tweed City Shopping Centre and was stopped by an employee outside the shop with a stolen bucket hat and women’s socks worth about $100 on August 5.

He was previously convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order which he later breached.

About 4.30pm on September 3, police needed to separate Muirhead from a physical fight with another person at Tweed Mall Shopping Centre.

After being given a ‘move on’ direction, Muirhead and the others involved in the fight needed to be broken up once again a short time later as they began verbally abusing each other at a nearby bus stop.

A few days later, Muirhead stole 24 cans of spray paint worth $350 from Bunnings in Tweed Heads South by exiting from the emergency fire door and running away through the staff car park on September 8.

He was previously convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order for this offence which he later breached.

On November 3, Muirhead breached his two community corrections orders by trying to steal a 700ml bottle of Coopers beer by stuffing the bottle down his pants at BWS on Wharf St in Tweed Heads.

He was stopped by an employee when he also picked up a pre-mix bottle of bourbon and cola.

When questioned, he told police he was a drug addict.

Defence solicitor Cameron Bell said Muirhead had long term mental health issues and had not been complying with his medication at the time of the offences.

He said his client had been in custody for a month and a half.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Muirhead had reached the point with his offending where a term of imprisonment needed to be imposed.

Muirhead was convicted and sentenced to one month imprisonment backdated to November 3.

Muirhead was released and will be on probation until September 2022.