Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
NOT GUILTY PLEA: Leigh John Urbano will face trial for supplying drugs in Woodford Correctional Centre.
Crime

Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

Danielle Buckley
28th Feb 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER has denied supplying drugs in jail after entering an eleventh-hour not guilty plea.

Leigh John Urbano was due to be sentenced for supplying buprenorphine to another prisoner of Woodford Correctional Centre on March 18, 2018.

But at Brisbane District Court on Friday the former Ipswich resident instead pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Urbano and a co-offender would now face trial later this year, the court was told.

Urbano had his bail enlarged but is in custody on other unknown matters. - NewsRegional

criminal trial drugs in prisons leigh john urbano woodford correctional centre
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News As a subscriber, you have access to about 2500 stories a week across the News Regional News network.

        PICTURES: Teens under guard after dramatic police pursuit

        premium_icon PICTURES: Teens under guard after dramatic police pursuit

        News Two people have been taken to hospital after a rollover

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        Coast store closing down after 20 years

        premium_icon Coast store closing down after 20 years

        Business 'It’s not a decision that we’ve taken lightly'