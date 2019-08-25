Menu
The prisoner who escaped from a hospital in NSW. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Prisoner on run after escaping hospital

by Sam Clench
25th Aug 2019 1:24 PM

Police in New South Wales are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a hospital in Port Macquarie on the state's mid-north coast this morning.

Matthew Furner, 28, was being treated under guard by officers from Corrective Services NSW when he absconded from Port Macquarie Base Hospital just before 8am.

One of the corrective officers fired a "warning shot" at Furner during his escape.

Furner was last seen running west from the Oxley Highway, near Lake Road, and members of the community are being urged to avoid the area.

A large-scale search involving local police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, the Dog Unit and PolAir is now in operation.

Furner is described as being of caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, with a slim build and a shaved head with a rat's tail. When he was last seen, he was wearing prison greens.

Police are urging members of the community not to approach Furner if he is sighted. Instead, they should contact triple-0 (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https:nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

The hospital from which the prisoner escaped.
