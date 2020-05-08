Menu
DRUGS IN JAIL: Matthew Tyler Kent-Beckhouse pleaded guilty on Friday to supplying a dangerous drug within a correctional facility.
Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

Blake Antrobus
8th May 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his addiction or risk spending most of his life behind bars.

Former Warwick man Matthew Tyler Kent-Beckhouse pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Friday to one count of supplying a dangerous drug within a correctional facility.

Crown prosecutor Kate Droney said prison phone calls between the 21-year-old and a family member were monitored, revealing discussions to smuggle drugs into Woodford Correctional Centre.

At the time, Kent-Beckhouse was serving a four-year jail term.

During a visit on September 8 last year, jail guards caught the family member with a package containing 46 strips of buprenorphine, which was concealed in the waistband of his trousers.

Ms Droney told the court Kent-Beckhouse intended to use the drugs and sell them to other prisoners.

“This is a serious offence, he organised the supply… in circumstances which involved a deliberate defiance of the due administration of justice,” Ms Droney said.

“He is still young but has an extensive criminal history and shows little prospects of rehabilitation.”

Defence lawyer Terry Morgans said his client, who grew up between Brisbane and Warwick, fell into drug addiction at an early age.

He said Kent-Beckhouse had arranged to live in Emerald and find work in the mines when released.

Judge Gregory Koppenol said it was “terrible” that the young man had spent limited time outside of jail since 2016.

“You still have the benefit of youth, it doesn’t last,” Judge Koppenol said.

He sentenced Kent-Beckhouse to 15 months’ imprisonment, cumulative on his current sentence.

Kent-Beckhouse will be eligible for parole on August 8.

