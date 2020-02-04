Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

Michael Edward Stanley Enright leaves Maryborough District Court after his first successful appeal in 2017. Picture: Annie Perets

Michael Edward Stanley Enright leaves Maryborough District Court after his first successful appeal in 2017. Picture: Annie Perets

A PRISONER who told his grandmother he was going to kill a magistrate and 'beat him into a f---ing pulp' has been granted a retrial after a number of legal errors.

Michael Edward Stanley Enright, 30, was serving time in Maryborough Correctional Centre when he was recorded on a prison phone threatening to kill the Kingaroy magistrate who sentenced him in 2017, along with the 'fat f---ing prosecutor' and a parole officer.

"I'm going to kill them when I get out ... They're going to die. It's going to be a bloodbath. I will come back for something worthwhile this time," he said.

\Michael Edward Stanley Enright leaves Maryborough District Court after making a successful appeal in 2017.

Enright made four phone calls during one week in July 2017 saying that he would "put them on f---in' hospital food diet for months".

"I've still contacts in Centrelink who've still got access to the Medicare system, so if you got a Medicare card I've got your address, you know," he said.

During his trial over the vile calls to telling his mother and grandmother, Enright said it was "a lot of hot words and hot air and stuff that were just said in the heat of the moment" and he had no intention of carrying the threats out.

The Yeerongpilly resident was sentenced to 12 months' jail in June 2018.

He appealed his conviction and on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Queensland ordered that Enright should be given a retrial.

The court ruled that Enright was deprived of a fair chance of acquittal because the jury was not properly directed at his trial.

It was the second time his court proceedings had been botched.

In 2017, Enright was sentenced at Kingaroy Magistrates Court for using a carriage service to harass.

Later that year he successfully appealed the sentence after it was revealed there had been an administration error that caused an incorrect recording of Enright's past convictions.

A District Court reduced his original jail term because of the error. - NewsRegional