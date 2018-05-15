Pristine paradise in Casuarina

THIS stunning five-bedroom, Casuarina beach-front home brings the outside indoors with its seamless design.

Completed in December 2017, seller Mark Curley said the two-storey home, which he built, was specifically designed to let as much light as possible flow through the home, allowing a all the living spaces to merge together.

"It all integrates inside and outside with the big custom-designed stacking doors that open up the home,” Mr Curley said.

"We've also go lots of natural stone and earthy products, making the home feel warm all year round.”

The Aspen stone granite walling and natural La Perla stone flooring throughout the ground level of the home is a welcoming sight upon entering the home. The floor to ceiling glass windows and doors allow the northern sun to keep the home warm throughout the year, while also encouraging the natural breezes to keep the temperature just right.

The spacious fully-integrated kitchen on the lower floor is the perfect spot to keep an eye on the children playing in the back yard, with the sliding doors that lead outside disappearing into a hidden space creating a bigger space than at first suspected.

Entertain friends and family in the secluded indoor-outdoor northern courtyard or by the plunge pool while cooking on the built-in ILVE 316 stainless steel marine grade barbecue in the covered, east-facing entertainment area.

The oversized master bedroom suite makes for the perfect private parents' retreat as it opens completely out onto the private balcony, overlooking the dunes and ocean.

The property also features a secured gated entry arbour with video security intercom and integrated alarm system throughout.

Address: 9 Daybreak Boulevard, Casuarina

Agent: LJ Hooker Kingscliff, Nick Witheriff Ph: 0405 618 477 and Carol Witheriff Ph: 0413 056 405

Features: 2.7m high ceilings both ground and first floor, direct beach access through backyard, fireplace in living area

Price: $3,195,000

Inspection: Contact agent