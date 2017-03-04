Pro surfers to clash at Kingscliff

Shun Hieda (Japan), Masaya Tsukamoto (Japan), Dan Croskery (New Zealand) and Dean Bevan (Kingscliff) are excited ahead of the Australian Longboard Surfing Open at Kingscliff.

WHEN you're searching for a fourth consecutive title at the Australian Longboard Surfing Open, you know the world's best will be coming for you.

While top international surfers will be competing in the Kingscliff based event, local surfer Dean Bevan has made the World Surfing League (WSL) 8ft category his own and welcomes the influx of top riders.

"I'm pretty pumped because all the best are coming here. So I'll be on my toes and ready,” said Bevan, who is gunning for a seventh title in the 8ft category.

"When the pros are in town, we get a bit more serious. We'll give them a run for their money.”

Rewind to a period not so long ago and Bevan, a Kingscliff Boardrider, was focussed on shortboarding.

While he enjoyed the odd ride here and there on a longboard, it wasn't until recent years that he made the step-up to competition level while honing his craft on his home patch.

"When the waves get really small around Kingscliff, it's perfect for longboarding,” Bevan said.

"I progressed to competitions and just love it so much. My dad comes everywhere with me and we just travel and have a great time.”

A laid back character, Bevan epitomises the culture and holistic approach to surfing upon which longboarding is built.

"I love the socialising, it's bit more laid back (than short boarding) and more into the culture of surfing,” Bevan said.

"The difference is you feel like you're involved in a big family. Winning isn't everything, but when someone does win, we celebrate.”

The Open is the largest WSL-sanctioned longboard event in Australia, and the only event on the East Coast.

Running from March 15-19, event organiser Sean McKeown said competition would be spread over a range of categories including the Longboard Qualifying Series, 8ft, logger, retro, and over 60s.

"It's a chance to witness some of the world's best longboard surfers displaying surfing skills and nimble footwork in clean, clear waves,” McKeown said.

"As well as current and former world champions, you'll see the next generation mixing it with those that have been surfing since the 60s.”

The family friendly event also includes a fancy dress surfing division, outdoor movies, live music, old board displays and a surf vehicle show.

Due to a clash of dates with a new WSL World Longboard Tour event, men's and women's Qualifying Series events will be contested over one day only.