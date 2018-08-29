Menu
Community Connections program graduate Michael O'Brien pours a beer after securing a job at the Cabarita Bowls Club.
Careers

Program to help employ disengaged youth

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 1:41 PM

HOSPITALITY employers in the Tweed are being urged to again get behind the Community Connections - Local Youth, Local Employers program.

The program begins on September 4 and helps disengaged youth gain skills, hospitality training, mentoring and real work experience with a local employer.

Youth support co-ordinator for Connect Northern Rivers Kim Telling said last year's program resulted in more than 80 per cent of those involved gain employment or further training opportunities.

"This program is a success for all involved,” she said.

The Community Connections Program is for young people aged 15-19 years who are not working or currently studying full time.

Depending on eligibility, the training and support is available at no cost, although places are limited.

To get involved get in touch with Cabarita Youth Service on 66762009 or Connect Northern Rivers at www.connectnr.com.

