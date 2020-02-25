Programs to help Tweed seniors to stay in own homes longer

Stretch Your Mind is one of the programs on offer, designed to be fun and stimulate memory, concentration and creativity. PHOTO: Tweed Shire Council

Stretch Your Mind is one of the programs on offer, designed to be fun and stimulate memory, concentration and creativity. PHOTO: Tweed Shire Council

IN A bid to help Tweed seniors maintain their independence by living in their own home for longer, a series of support programs will commence this month offering valuable skills and connections.

Organised by the Tweed Shire Council, the sessions will run from February to June and will be available both face-to-face and online for eligible people.

The programs are for those in the community 65 years or older (50 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people) or 50 years or older (45 years or older for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people) and on a low income, homeless, or at risk of being homeless.

Community services Joanne coordinator Watters said many seniors in the Tweed live alone and are more vulnerable to feelings of isolation.

"Providing opportunities for seniors to connect with other people in their own communities can be invaluable and these programs aim to give participants a number of active, educational, physical or creative programs to get involved in," she said.

The programs will be held at the Tweed Heads South Community Centre, Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre, Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre, Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres (Kingscliff and Murwillumbah) and the Tweed Regional Museum.

Shop Don't Drop - Engages participants with technology to learn skills to shop, pay bills and socially engage online.

Stand Together - Guides participants in simple exercises which increases understanding of the risks of falls and how to prevent them.

MisterChef - This program is for men who have little or no cooking experience and have recently started cooking for themselves and in some cases, their partner.

Dementia Music Therapy - Dementia music therapy is for people with dementia and their carers to engage in musical activities designed to improve balance and walking speed, as well as reducing social withdrawal, anxiety or aggression.

Art and Dementia Friends - This educational and social program aspires to reconnect people living with dementia to their sense of identity, and raise awareness of and reduce the social stigma associated with dementia.

Stretch Your Mind - Designed to be fun and stimulate memory, concentration and creativity. Participants learn that by challenging your brain as you age, your brain can become more powerful.

Mature and Determined - Introduction to movement and gentle exercise in the pool. A new program that uses stretching, breathing and Tai Chai moves that will help with relaxation, body awareness, stress and mobility of mind and body.

Cultural Connection - Provides participants an opportunity to be included in interpreted/interactive tours of the Tweed Regional Museum's collection to provoke memories and story sharing and social connection. Commencing April/May 2020.

The programs are funded by the Australian Government Department of Health, Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP).

All programs are either free or at a subsidised cost and include morning or afternoon tea. More information and details for how to register for each program are available at tweed.nsw.gov.au/HomeSupportPrograms or if you don't have computer access, call (02) 6670 2400.