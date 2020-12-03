Prominent deputy principal on child sex abuse charges

The deputy principal of a prominent school has been arrested on school grounds and charged with child sex offences.

The deputy principal of a prominent school has been arrested on school grounds and charged with child sex offences.

The deputy principal of Windsor State School has been charged by police in relation to child sexual abuse offences dating back to the 1990s.

Matthew Keong, who works as a deputy principal at the state primary school after he previously worked as the principal at the same school, was arrested by police while on school grounds on November 25.

Detectives from Moreton District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged Keong in relation to alleged historical child sex offences, alleged to have occurred between 1993 and 1997.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the incidents are alleged to have occurred while Keong was working as an educator at another school near Brisbane.

Police will allege Keong, 48, worked in the educational sector for several decades across parts of Queensland.

Keong has been charged with three counts of indecent treatment of child under 16 and one count of unlawful intercourse child under 12.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 14.

The Department of Education today confirmed they were aware of the allegations made about the deputy principal, however would not comment further.

"The Department of Education is aware that charges have been laid against an employee of

Windsor State School," read a statement provided to The Courier-Mail from the Department.

"The department is unable to comment on matters before the courts."

Windsor State School Principal Grant Baker wrote an emailed letter to parents confirming there was "a police matter involving an employee from our school community".

"First and foremost, I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, as our highest priority at all times," he wrote.

He asked parents to "consider refraining from providing commentary about the issue on social media or other forums".

"I am only too happy to meet with any parent who has a concern and support services are available for anyone who may require assistance."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this ongoing investigation to contact police by calling PoliceLink on 131444 and quoting this reference number: QP1901242284.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Prominent school's deputy principal on child sex charges