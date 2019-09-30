Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    premium_icon Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

    Council News One of Murwillumbah’s main thoroughfares will be reduced to one lane as of this morning as council performs upgrades

    Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    premium_icon Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

    News While many will take the opportunity to head to their favourite places on the Far...

    Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    premium_icon Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    Education "Dress like hippies and sing climate change songs

    NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    premium_icon NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    Rugby League There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but...