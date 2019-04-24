Millionaire’s kids to inherit nothing

Hong Kong property mogul Wing-Ching Shih is leaving his kids nothing. Picture: Sam Tsang/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

If your dad was worth hundreds of millions, you'd expect to get a pretty hefty cut in his will.

But for Hong Kong property mogul Wing-Ching Shih's three adult children, a generous inheritance is totally out of the question.

That's because their father made the controversial decision to donate his entire fortune to charity - leaving his kids with next to nothing.

The 70-year-old, who founded wildly successful property agency Centaline Property Agency Limited in 1978, gave away his $US400 million ($A564 million) stake in the business around 10 years ago, Bloomberg reports.

As a result of that decision, 30-year-old son Alex Shih and his siblings have lived a surprisingly humble life and are now making their way in the world in their own right.

In a lengthy Bloomberg interview, Alex revealed he supported his dad's drastic move.

"I personally accept it,'' he told reporters Shawna Kwan and Venus Feng.

"He told us when we were very young, and we didn't have a choice.

"He would say that it's better not to lead a life that's too comfortable in one go. You'll treasure more if you gain things step by step."

Earlier this year, Alex was appointed Centaline vice-chairman, and he is set to take over completely when his father steps down in the near future - but despite his high-profile role, Alex claims he only pockets a normal wage.

"My friends who are working in finance are making more money than I do," he told Bloomberg.

Alex told reporters he had a modest childhood, attending public schools and being raised to believe the well-off had a duty to help the poor.

His father donated his Centaline fortune to an organisation dedicated to helping the less fortunate, and he is an active philanthropist, in addition to publishing AM730, a free daily newspaper.

Those values seem to have been instilled in his kids - Alex works out of a poky, bare office and enjoys down-to-earth hobbies like hiking.

Despite his family's immense fortune, Alex started his career as a humble real estate agent and is only now saving to buy his own home.

Alex Shih is saving up to buy a modest, two-bedroom apartment just like many of his Gen Y peers. Picture: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But if you think he's planning on snapping up a mansion, think again - he has realistic goals of buying a "two-bedroom apartment in a middle-class neighbourhood" - and he's not relying on any help from his parents.

"The first home may not be the one you want the most. But at least you get on the property ladder, and then you slowly climb up," he told Bloomberg.

While the Shih family's commitment to forgoing a life of luxury might seem odd, it's far from unique.

More and more jetsetters are signing up to The Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world's wealthiest people to dedicate most of their wealth to giving back to the world, with household names such as Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, and Bill and Melinda Gates already on the list.

And last year, it was revealed only a fraction of Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad's $73.8 billion fortune would go to his heirs.

Instead, it was bequeathed to the Stichting Ingka Foundation, a entity dedicated to charity and "supporting innovation" in design.

