Proposal for carparks to become refuge

SHELTER IDEA: You Have a Friend founder John Lee believes allowing the homeless to find refuge in carparks would help. Scott Davis

SHELTERING the homeless in unused carparks is one way to help people living on the street in winter, according to a charity leader.

You Have A Friend founder John Lee believes those living on the street should be able to find refuge in undercover carparks.

Mr Lee believes this could be the first step to addressing a growing problem in the Tweed.

"In 17 years supporting the homeless I have seen 61 of my friends die on the street,” Mr Lee said.

"They have nowhere to go and in winter there is nothing for them.”

Mr Lee said he would be approaching owners of carparks across the Tweed Shire over the coming weeks with his proposal.

He said it was an idea supported by those who were helped by You Have A Friend and his organisation would be happy to do what it could to make the idea come to fruition.

"They will take anything if they can get out of the cold and wet in winter - they love the idea,” Mr Lee said.

"My charity would be happy to have a security guard and a camera positioned to monitor the people.”