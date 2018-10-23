Proposal to change Chinderah's boundary lines

CHANGES: The highlighted Chinderah properties are only accessible from Kingscliff.

CHANGES: The highlighted Chinderah properties are only accessible from Kingscliff. Contributed

CHINDERAH residents could soon be changing their addresses to Kingscliff, as Tweed Shire Council discusses potentially altering the locality boundary between the two villages.

A property owner in Chinderah is asking council to alter the locality boundary between Chinderah and Kingscliff because the Pacific Motorway is blocking any possible access to their property from Chinderah.

The only available access onto their property is from Sand St in Kingscliff.

A council staff report also shows several other properties are affected by the locality boundary and have no physical access to their homes from Chinderah.

"Upon inspection of the area it was determined that the logical boundary line for these properties would be best suited to be altered to Kingscliff,” the report stated.

"All relevant landowners have been advised of the proposed change to the locality boundary and provided with the opportunity to comment on the amendment. No objections to the locality boundary alteration were received.”

Any properties with direct access from Ozone St, Chinderah, won't be included in the changes.

On Thursday council will decide whether to approve the request and apply to the Geographical Names Board to make the necessary changes. Staff are recommending council approves the application.

If the Geographical Names Board approves council's request, the changes will then be advertised to the public for 30 days for comments or objections to the proposal.