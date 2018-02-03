Pros revel in top conditions on Tweed Coast

Kobie Enright on day two of the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro at Kingscliff on Thursday.

Kobie Enright on day two of the Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro at Kingscliff on Thursday. Tom Bennett

SURFERS vying for a spot in the WSL tour will continue to grace the surf on the Tweed Coast throughout the weekend.

The Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro, the local leg of the World Surf League Qualifying Series, began in big surf at Kingscliff on Wednesday and will run until tomorrow.

Off the back of two recent Queensland Surfing victories, Tweed Heads surfer Kobie Enright will get back in the water after winning her heat at Kingscliff yesterday.

Enright told the Tweed Daily News she was "over the moon” with the win in what had proved to be exhausting conditions.

"It's such a long run-around... it's exhausting,” she said.

Enright is less familiar with Kingscliff's break than the famous Snapper Rocks but said the two sites had offered comparable conditions of late.

The 19-year-old last month took out the first Australian World Qualifying Series of 2018 at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, her maiden World Qualifying Series win.

"It really does keep the momentum going,” she said.

The Tweed Coast Pro - the second event in the series - was scheduled to be held at Cabarita but was shifted to Kingscliff Beach on day one due to the better surfing conditions.

As Kingscliff continued to deliver the goods yesterday, Enright said she was "really excited” the event was moved from the "big, messy” breaks at Cabarita.

Cody Klein on day two of the Tweed Coast Pro. Tom Bennett

Being close to home with plenty of friends and family to offer their support had helped as well, she said.

Her day three heat also included good friend and Kingscliff local Cody Klein.

"Cody is a really good friend of mine and I love surfing against her,” Enright said.

But she added the rivalry stayed in the water.

Enright has throughout the event been the one to beat in Kingscliff and claimed her heat with a total of 14.25 on Thursday.

She yesterday claimed a two-wave total of 17.00, followed by Klein at 10.25, Ella Williams at 8.50 and Sophie Fletcher at 5.75.

She said yesterday's currents posed less of a battle than Thursday's gruelling conditions.

"There has been a lot of surf around here lately, so I'm pretty exhausted at the moment,” Enright said.

"I knew the current would be intense out there (on Thursday) so I was prepared for it.

"The last few events have had small conditions so I'm stoked we have such great surf here at the Tweed Coast, it makes all of the paddling worth it.”

Western Australia surfer Felicity Palmateer, who competes on the WSL Women's Big Wave Tour, said Thursday's currents at Kingscliff were among the strongest she'd faced.