Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Proserpine man ‘attempted to ignite gas cylinder, fuel tank’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Proserpine man has been charged with seriously assaulting a police officer after he threatened to ignite gas cylinders and fuel drums.

A police spokesman said police attended a Proserpine residence about 8pm on May 31 where a 54-year-old man was allegedly making threats.

The man then allegedly attempted to set alight a gas cylinder and three fuel drums and had to be restrained by police.

He was charged with serious assault on a police officer and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

 

ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT WITH PIPE

About 11.15pm on May 29 a Proserpine man, 39, was allegedly located in possession of a glass pipe.

Police said the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

alleged drug offences proserpine crime proserpine police whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They’re being confusing’: Restaurant boss slams rules

        premium_icon ‘They’re being confusing’: Restaurant boss slams rules

        Business One restaurant is preparing for a bumper month while another sits empty – now the owner of both has called for a different approach to venue restrictions.

        Accused Tweed car robbers refused bail

        premium_icon Accused Tweed car robbers refused bail

        News Two Tweed men have been arrested and charged

        Border blues flattening motorists' spark says business

        premium_icon Border blues flattening motorists' spark says business

        Business Battery business owner says border closures behind long wait times

        The Northern Rivers product customers can’t get enough of

        premium_icon The Northern Rivers product customers can’t get enough of

        Business Funding come at the right time for this Northern Rivers business