Proteas path to GC2018 begins in Coolangatta

Daniel McKenzie
| 23rd Aug 2017 9:30 AM
South African netballers and staff Nisha Rupnarain, Elsje Jordaan, Precious Mthembu, Karla Mostert, Bongiwe Msomi, Erin Burger and Nicole Cusack stand tall during their national team camp at Coolangatta.
South African netballers and staff Nisha Rupnarain, Elsje Jordaan, Precious Mthembu, Karla Mostert, Bongiwe Msomi, Erin Burger and Nicole Cusack stand tall during their national team camp at Coolangatta. Scott Davis

WHEN plotting a path towards South Africa's 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games campaign, former Australian netball star Nicole Cusack knew there was no place like home.

In preparing her side for an upcoming Quad Series against the sport's powerhouses in Australia, New Zealand and England, the Tweed-based South African coach jumped at the chance to bring the Proteas right to her own backyard of Coolangatta for a five-day camp.

Ahead of the Proteas series opener against New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday night, Cusack said the camp's focus was bringing the side together as a group to experience the more "physical” aspects of Australian netball.

"We've visited some local schools for training, and had a scratch match against the Queensland men's state team. That was a different type of game, and physical, but that's what the girls need,” the 52 test veteran said.

"We've (had) a practice match against a Queensland state league team, so it's about the Australian style of netball. It's a good opportunity to have a run against that as it's a totally different style to over there (South Africa).”

Proteas Erin Burger, Nicole Cusack (Coach), Precious Mthembu, Karla Mostert and Bongiwe Msomi take time out for a selfie at Coolangatta on Tuesday
Proteas Erin Burger, Nicole Cusack (Coach), Precious Mthembu, Karla Mostert and Bongiwe Msomi take time out for a selfie at Coolangatta on Tuesday Scott Davis

Currently ranked fifth in the world, the Proteas face a baptism of fire in the Quad Series, against sides who've traditionally had South Africa's measure.

But after two years of increased improvement, Cusack said the side had been making giant strides and would benefit highly from spending time in camp in Australia.

She said with the likes of goal defender Karla Mostert, who won a Super Netball premiership with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, centre Erin Burger, who plays for the Queensland Firebirds, and South African Captain Bongiwe Msomi, who's been signed by the Adelaide Thunderbirds for 2018, there's plenty of ability, but exposure was the key.

"They're all very athletic and just to have to (experience) that training environment that we have and other professionals sports have in Australia,” Cusack said.

"If they could have that at their fingertips, they would be just as good as Australia or New Zealand. But that's what we're here for, to try and show them how a more professional training environment is.

"Australia lead the world in that aspect, with the professionalism of the sport, so we're trying to improve in that area, because the girls have definitely got the ability.”

Karla Mostert playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning during the Suncorp Super Netball grand final against Giants Netball at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in June.
Karla Mostert playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning during the Suncorp Super Netball grand final against Giants Netball at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in June. GLENN HUNT

While staying at Coolangatta, the side took time out to enjoy the beach and do some sightseeing around Surfers Paradise and Rainbow Bay.

Msomi said while the accommodation and beaches had been relaxing and exciting, the side's ambitions hadn't been clouded by the views.

"We all know we're not just here to enjoy being on the Gold Coast - it's more about work, training, and matches, and trying to really step up,” she said.

"But it's always nice to see something different, and I think that's what we're getting here.”

South Africa meet Australia in round two of the Quad Series in Canberra next Wednesday, before their final match against England in Invercargill, New Zealand on September 3.

The group phase of the Commonwealth Games netball competition will be run from April 5-12 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Karla Mostert, Precious Mthembu, Erin Burger and Bongiwe Msomi brave the wind at Coolangatta on Tuesday
Karla Mostert, Precious Mthembu, Erin Burger and Bongiwe Msomi brave the wind at Coolangatta on Tuesday Scott Davis
Topics:  bongiwe msomi coolangatta erin burger gc2018 gold coast commonwealth games karla mostert netball netball australia nicole cusack proteas quad series netball south africa sport tweed sport

