Protecting yourself online

CYBER SECURITY: An information session will be held later this month discussing the issue of cyber crime. Contributed

ONLINE security has become a major focus around the world.

How to best protect yourself or your business will be the focus on an information session at Currumbin tomorrow night.

Officer in charge of Palm Beach police station, Acting Senior Sergeant Peter Cook, will join IT expert Chris Haigh and chairman of the Police Community Consultative Committee Ian Grace, discussing the best ways to protect yourself online.

Mr Grace said this information session was open to everyone.

"Young or old, it's imperative everyone learns how to guard against cyber scamming,” he said.

"Cyber security expert Chris Haigh firmly believes we are in an era of cyber-warfare and we, the public, are the targets.

"Cyber security is everyone's responsibility and as such you should take reasonable steps to educate yourself to the risks and how to protect yourself.”

The meeting will be held at the Currumbin RSL and will begin at 5.30pm AEST.