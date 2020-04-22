Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers.
Motoring

Protection is key when selling your car during crisis column

Carri Lucas , RACQ Technical Advisor
22nd Apr 2020 7:00 AM

Selling a car can be a daunting process at the best of times, but during the current crisis, it’s more important than ever to take the appropriate safety precautions.

Don’t be tempted to shake hands with potential buyers, a warm hello and a smile from a safe distance is sufficient these days. Put items like keys and documents down in a central area to avoid transferring anything hand-to-hand.

Disinfect the car before and in-between potential buyers and if you’re feeling unwell, consider deferring the sale or if unavoidable ask a healthy family member or friend to step in.

Illness isn’t the only thing you need to protect yourself from, also be on guard for scammers. Stay up to date on current scams via the Scamwatch website and trust your gut if something doesn’t seem right or is too good to be true. You can also contact the RACQ Motoring Advice team before committing to anything and signing on the dotted line.

By taking these steps to protect yourself and potential buyers, you can get through the process of selling the car whilst reducing the virus spread.

motoring motoring advice racq selling car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

        News SEARCH for wanted, possibly armed man believed to be cause of Monday’s major police operation in Casino.

        Elliot calls on government to ensure Virgin’s viability

        premium_icon Elliot calls on government to ensure Virgin’s viability

        Politics Federal Labor MP calls on the government to support Virgin airlines

        NSW sets return to school date

        NSW sets return to school date

        Education NSW starts phased approach to back to school

        NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines

        News NSW regional towns copping the most COVID-19 fines