Protest group to rally against new hospital site

A PROTEST over the decision to place the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital on State Significant Farmland at Cudgen will take place outside Tweed MP Geoff Provest's office on Friday.

Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital leader Hayley Paddon said the team was staging a peaceful protest to show Mr Provest "our absolute frustration at not being listened to by politicians".

"We disagree that there has been extensive community consultation, so now we are giving Geoff the chance to properly consult with us," Mrs Paddon said.

"We have also contacted the Premier and their office has admitted they have received hundreds of emails but she has not responded to the community or taken the time to listen to the farmers nor the outer communities' concerns.

"The residents don't want Kingscliff to become the new regional city once Tweed Heads Hospital closes."

Mrs Paddon said the team wanted to see Mr Provest take the message directly to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, "who so far has refused to engage with us".

"She must be reminded that we all vote, and ignoring us is not a good option," Mrs Paddon said.

Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot has also urged the community to get behind the rally, calling on people to "come along and send Geoff Provest a message about his unfair plans to impose a hospital on our protected farmland at Cudgen".

The protest comes as Federal Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese plans to join Mrs Elliot and her husband, State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot, to discuss the new hospital site at Cudgen tomorrow.