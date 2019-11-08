Protester locked to rail tracks identified

53 year old carpenter Devan Tisdale locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point this morning, November 9 2019.

53 year old carpenter Devan Tisdale locked himself to the rail track at Abbot Point this morning, November 9 2019. Frontline Action on Coal

UPDATE 9.30AM: THE man locked to train tracks at Abbot Point has been identified as 53-year-old carpenter Devan Tisdale.

Mr Tisdale was joint at the terminal by a group of 20 other protesters standing against coal and the Adani coal mine.

The group represent Frontline Action on Coal, which has been actively protesting across north and Central Queensland over the past weeks.

Mr Tisdale said people serious about the climate crisis needed to "stop the coal trains".

"By now enough scientific studies have been done," he said.

"We know climate change is a crisis we're already living in. I'm not trying to convince anyone climate change is real,

"I'm trying to inspire people to do something about it. Actions like this are an example of what anyone can do to stop the coal that is destroying our planet."

Frontline Action on Coal has claimed Mr Tisdale's actions have stopped trains coming and going from the terminal.

It is understood police are at the scene.

INITIAL: A PROTESTER has been locked onto rail tracks at the Port of Abbot Point as a coal train approached the area.

The Frontline Action on Coal group was live streaming the action and said a slow moving train had "slammed on the breaks pretty hard" as it approached the person.

It is understood the group had informed rail operators of their action.

About 15 members of the 'community-led, direct action' group are protesting the Adani coal mine at the Port of Abbot Point in Bowen this morning.

The group have been actively protesting Adani's Carmichael coal mine across north and Central Queensland over recent weeks.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said a number of people had contacted police and they had arrived at the scene.