Protestors send 'Stolenwealth Games' message to world

Protesters march through the Tweed during the first "Stolenwealth Games" protest.

Protesters march through the Tweed during the first "Stolenwealth Games" protest. Rick Koenig

PROTESTERS took to the streets of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta today, calling for justice for Aboriginal people and demanding a meeting with Prince Charles on the eve of the opening of the Commonwealth Games.

A heavy police presence saw roads closed and traffic come to a standstill as a group of around 50 Aboriginal activists marched from Tweed Shire Council offices in Tweed Heads to Coolangatta, shouting for justice.

Their march ended at Kirra Hill overlooking Coolangatta Beach, where they draped giant banners reading "Abolish Australia Day” and "No Justice No Games” in full view of the thousands of people expected to attend the popular beach volleyball competition as part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The protesters vowed to continue their action over the duration of the event which they have dubbed the 'Stolenwealth Games'.

Protesters march up Kirra Hill as part of the first Stolenwealth Games protest. Rick Koenig

Brisbane Aboriginal-Sovereign Embassy leader Wayne Wharton said the banners would be left on the hill so visitors heading to the beach volleyball could see them and "start a discussion”.

"There's going to be all these white fellas in the seats around here, I wonder how many black fellas are going to turn up and tell these people what happened to our grand people,” Mr Wharton told protestors.

Mr Wharton said the protest was about a fight that hadn't changed "since the first day white men stood foot on this country”.

"We deserve more, our kids deserve more than what we get, the land rights, our compensation, our rightful place in this country, instead of fighting over scraps and crumbs that the white man leaves us, we should be fighting for what our kids and birthrights are.

"And that's why we're here, and that's why we call it the Stolenwealth Games, because right now our land all around this country is under attack by the Commonwealth Government.

"Their land rights act, their native title, it's all about the dispossesion of our people, the taking of our people.”

Mr Wharton said the group wanted to meet Prince Charles to discuss the Royal Family's role in "the dispensing of war in this country”.

"The land is still held by the Crown, people think the Crown is just a mouthpiece but it's not and we think they have a bigger role to play in the reclamation of Aboriginal people's position in this country,” he said.

Mr Wharton said this morning's march completed a protest started during the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane which was shut down before it could be finished.

He said this morning's protest was "just the beginning” with "more and more protestors coming every day”.

The protest group, which has set up a base at The Spit, will also protest the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony tomorrow night.