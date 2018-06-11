Proud Keith a custodian of Cudgen SLSC

KUDOS TO KEITH: Cudgen SLSC stalwart Keith Kennedy's immense body of work serving the club and the sport of surf lifesaving has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Scott Powick

WHEN Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club celebrates its 100th birthday in 2021, surely Keith Kennedy will be the one to blow out the candles on the centennial cake.

Mr Kennedy's contribution to the club and the sport of lifesaving has been recognised on this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list, with the Murwillumbah man earning a Medal of the Order of Australia for his untiring service across almost eight decades.

Joining Cudgen SLSC in 1954, Mr Kennedy has been nothing short of a club stalwart. In his time the club has gone from a humble old air force hut to no clubhouse at all, to the thriving institution that stands at Kingscliff today.

Such is Mr Kennedy's dedication, he has served in just about every role in the organisation, from the role of a coach for 39 years to that of president for 17.

Currently Mr Kennedy acts as the official club historian and the assistant secretary, a role he has held for 58 terms.

He also served as chairman of the Australian SLS Championships Organising Committee and filled the role of Surf Life Saving Australia Far North Coast's branch vice-president for 17 terms.