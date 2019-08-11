Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDING: NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet with Tweed MP Geoff Provest.
FUNDING: NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet with Tweed MP Geoff Provest. Supplied
Politics

Provest endorses grants program

Michael Doyle
by
11th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has invited community groups to apply for the NSW Government's newest round of funding under the Infrastructure Grants program.

A total of $12.5million will be made available over the next financial year for groups in either arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure, or sport and recreation.

Mr Provest said he wanted to see as many groups in his electorate as possible benefit from the funding.

"This funding can make a real difference and I encourage local community organisations to apply,” Mr Provest said.

"For the first time, the grants are available for projects that support youth, mental health, homelessness and domestic violence services, as well as drought-affected communities.”

Applications for the first round of funding for 2019-20 are open until 5pm on Monday, August 26.

For more information or to apply, visit www.responsible gambling.nsw.gov.au.

geoff provest nsw government nsw government funding tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Club welcomes generous donation

    premium_icon Club welcomes generous donation

    News IN A display of neighbourly co-operation, Salt Surf Life Saving Club is the beneficiary of a $25,000 donation by the Salt Bar and Bistro

    Plenty at stake for final round

    premium_icon Plenty at stake for final round

    Rugby League Raiders coach Trudi Carter said her side was feeling fit and firing

    The Foundry will mark first birthday in distinctive style

    premium_icon The Foundry will mark first birthday in distinctive style

    News Historic and rustic retail store sets the tone for a rare experience

    'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    Council News Decision on council ban on companies involved with Adani