Provest endorses grants program

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has invited community groups to apply for the NSW Government's newest round of funding under the Infrastructure Grants program.

A total of $12.5million will be made available over the next financial year for groups in either arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure, or sport and recreation.

Mr Provest said he wanted to see as many groups in his electorate as possible benefit from the funding.

"This funding can make a real difference and I encourage local community organisations to apply,” Mr Provest said.

"For the first time, the grants are available for projects that support youth, mental health, homelessness and domestic violence services, as well as drought-affected communities.”

Applications for the first round of funding for 2019-20 are open until 5pm on Monday, August 26.

For more information or to apply, visit www.responsible gambling.nsw.gov.au.