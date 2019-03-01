Provest hits out at Labor following Daley donation scandal

ON THE TWEED: NSW Labor leader Michael Daley with candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot and the party faithful in Tweed Heads South.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest is calling on NSW Labor Leader Michael Daley to come clean after it was revealed he failed to disclose political donations or personal relationships on at least 32 property developments while working as a Randwick City Councillor.

The Daily Telegraph revealed this morning that Mr Daley did not declare non-pecuniary conflicts of interest over ALP donations totalling $1.2 million while assessing $71 million worth of developments in Sydney's east.

At least 32 property developments, the majority worth well in excess of $1 million, were assessed by Mr Daley on Randwick Council, where he failed to disclose political donations or personal relationships.

In one case, Mr Daley would have been obliged to disclose his close personal relationship with the boss of the Randwick Labor Club when greenlighting the club's $5 million DA.

The revelations come just a day after State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot urged the NSW Nationals to explain donations from a developer who recently purchased a block of land adjacent to the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital site.

According to Mr Elliot, Brisbane based IRBS 1 Pty Ltd, formerly trading as Aspect Property Group, donated a total of $28,000 to the Liberal-National Party Forward Brisbane Leadership fund between 2009 and 2011.

The company purchased a 5.69-hectare block alongside the new hospital site for $4 million earlier this month.

This, Mr Elliot said, proved "the hospital at Cudgen has always been about property deals and allowing developers into Kingscliff".

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot with NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley outside Tweed Hospital. Contributed

Today, Mr Provest hit back, claiming Labor's attempt to tie donations to the Nationals in Queensland was completely different to receiving $200,000 worth of donations from developer Leda Holdings, the owners of Kings Forest and Labors proposed alternative Tweed Valley Hospital site.

"I'm unsurprised by Craig Elliot's attempt to tie the NSW Government to a private property sale given his party leader is on the front page of metropolitan papers this morning over a string of developer donations scandals," Mr Provest said.

"Labor's dodgy dealings have been exposed and rather than own up to it, they are trying to confuse the community into thinking that donations in Queensland to a different political party are somehow linked to New South Wales, it's nothing shy of pathetic.

"Craig Elliot needs to come clean and state whether he fully supports his Leader Michael Daley, given revelations he failed to declare a conflict of interest when voting on development applications on at least 32 separate occasions. He also needs to state whether he believes it is appropriate for Labor to bypass proper processes to build a hospital on land owned by a major Labor Party donor.

"He also needs to come to clean and tell the community if he understands what a hypocrite is."

Mr Elliot has been contacted for comment.