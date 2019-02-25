Menu
Tweed MP Geoff Provest has lashed out at State Opposition leader Michael Daley.
Politics

Provest lashes out following Labor launch

Rick Koenig
by
25th Feb 2019 5:09 PM

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has lashed out at NSW Labor after leader Michael Daley launched the party's election campaign in Tweed Heads South this morning.

During the launch, Mr Daley promised a tourism boost for the region and said he would protect music events such as Bluesfest from Premier Gladys Berijklian's "war on festivals”.

ON THE TWEED: NSW Labor leader Michael Daley with candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot in Tweed Heads South this morning.
But Mr Provest said the event left the Tweed with "no new commitments” and labelled the launch as "an absolute insult to the Tweed community.

"To come all the way to the Tweed to make your pitch to the community, only to commit nothing, shows Labor has no plan for our future,” Mr Provest said.

"They haven't talked about their plan for public transport, the future of the light rail and refuse to back down from their plans to cancel the Tweed Valley Hospital project.

"The arrogance of the Labor Leader and the local candidate is at an all-time high.

"The only time the Labor Party have been up here is when they want to copy the National Party's policies, including pretending that the Nats delivery of 1500 extra police officers is somehow now their commitment.”

Mr Provest said the Labor Party's approach provides no plan for regional communities and is in stark contrast to the Nationals plan.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest.
"Just yesterday the Deputy Premier announced our plan for tackling youth issues and providing a real future for our communities and yet the Labor Party still sit silent,” Mr Provest said.

"It's almost as if their plan is to commit to nothing other than scrapping the hospital plans, and hope no one notices.”

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot this morning criticised the Liberals and Nationals priorities during the launch, saying they were splurging $2.2 billion on Sydney stadiums rather than investing in tourism plans which generate jobs and support economic activity.

"The North Coast deserves support, but Tweed MP Geoff Provest and the Nationals have taken the region for granted,” he said.

Mr Daley's office has been contacted for comment.

