Provest questioned over free-parking promise

Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliott, has come out swining again at Tweed state MP, Geoff Provest.

FEDERAL MP Justine Elliot has again gone on the attack against state MP Geoff Provest, after a recent article over parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital.

In the Saturday, October 12, edition of The Tweed Daily News, it was reported NSW Health Infrastructure was considering all options when it came to parking fees at the new hospital.

Health Infrastructure could not confirm the parking would be free, despite a pledge from Mr Provest in the lead up to March's state election that there would be no charge to visitors. In the article, Mr Provest told The Tweed Daily News he was pushing Health Infrastructure for free parking, and believed this would be the case by the time the hospital opens in 2023.

But the Labor member for Richmond has come out on the attack, just days after accusing the Nationals member of not protecting the community with a sufficiently staffed police command.

"I've been contacted by many distressed locals, both patients and staff, who are concerned that Geoff Provest looks set to break his election promise and instead impose paid parking," Mrs Elliot said.

"In a desperate act to hold his seat, Geoff Provest promised locals free parking with no time limits for patients, visitors and staff at the new hospital. Now we have a total backflip with Geoff Provest opening the door for paid parking on the site.

"This is a complete betrayal of locals. Geoff Provest and the Nationals have once again lied to us, this time about free parking at the hospital.

"I'm demanding that Geoff Provest come clean and explain this broken election commitment, no weasel words - just tell us the truth."

Mr Provest told The Tweed Daily News last week he believed Mrs Elliot needed to focus on federal issues, rather than being involved in state matters.