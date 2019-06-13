Provest upset with council over homeless issue

TWEED MP Geoff Provest said he he was hopeful more than 100 people across the state would benefit from his government's new $5.1 million homeless investment, but he was not sure how many would be able to find new accommodation in his electorate.

Mr Provest said it was hard to estimate how many "rough sleepers” in the Tweed would be able to find a place to live under the assertive outreach homelessness services, but said he was hopeful the state could experience the same success as the first roll-out of the program in Sydney.

"The first roll-out occurred about two and a half years ago when we had a lot of people sleeping rough in Martin Place,” Mr Provest said.

"They tell me 400 of those people now have permanent accommodation 12 months on.

"This is a helpful hand, this is not having to go to a shop front and queue up like at Centrelink, this is actually people out on the street that has the power to help people.”

Mr Provest said he had not been approached in regards to the Tweed Shire Council's affordable homes project, which is currently going through a feasibility study.

The Tweed MP said he believed the council had gone down the wrong path when it came to addressing the issue.

"I've been disappointed in Tweed Council, they've been given an opportunity to talk to Crown Lands about the availability of land, that could be used for a tiny homes project, but they've voted that down,” he said.

"(It) surprised me because Ballina and Byron Council are fully engaged with Crown Lands.

"I wish them well in their endeavours - we are dealing with people's lives here and I think it (takes) the whole of the community to work as hard as they can.”

Mr Provest said people should not lose site of the $20million investment put towards building 50 units on Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

"Thirty per cent will be social and affordable housing so that project, I have been advised, is about to enter a development application process with Tweed Shire Council so there is considerable work being done.”