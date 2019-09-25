Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMBER FOR TWEED: Geoff Provest with partner Kirstin Alexander and supporters celebrating him retaining the seat of Tweed after this year’s NSW state election. Picture: Supplied
MEMBER FOR TWEED: Geoff Provest with partner Kirstin Alexander and supporters celebrating him retaining the seat of Tweed after this year’s NSW state election. Picture: Supplied
News

Provest wants Murwillumbah in his electorate

Michael Doyle
25th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has said he would happily have Murwillumbah as part of the Tweed electorate, as seat boundaries become a hot-topic in the state parliament.

There is a push from within the NSW Government to give the bush a bigger voice after Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro announced he wanted regional areas to have more representation in the NSW parliament.

The next seat redistribution the by state’s electoral commission is due to be undertaken in this parliamentary term.

While seat boundaries are usually realigned with population changes, the Nationals leader will publicly push for regional areas to grow their representation despite stagnant population growth.

He is being supported by fellow Nationals member Geoff Provest, who told the Tweed Daily News he was full supportive of Mr Barilaro’s call.

“In the seat of Barwon (held by the Shooters Fishers and Farmers), it has a greater land mass than Victoria and Tasmania put together and it has only one member,” Mr Provest said.

“I find it such a large area to be able to serve.

“The city seats are getting smaller and smaller and it is cannibalising the country seats.”

Mr Provest said he was in full support of an increase in the number of seats in the parliament.

He said he hoped the state’s electoral commission would take a ‘common-sense’ approach to the redistribution, believing there were changes which could be made in his own backyard.

“I view my role as looking after the whole of the Tweed Valley — I would quite happily take Murwillumbah back into the electorate of the Tweed.”

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Council project up for national award

    premium_icon Council project up for national award

    Council News The Industry Central Land Swap Project allowed eligible land owners who were directly impacted by the 2017 flood in South Murwillumbah swap their flood-prone land...

    Ute flips after colliding with parked car at Banora Point

    premium_icon Ute flips after colliding with parked car at Banora Point

    News The driver was able to exit the ute themselves before crews arrived

    ‘We’re not closing’: Anxious wait for RSL site answer

    premium_icon ‘We’re not closing’: Anxious wait for RSL site answer

    Business Southport RSL club bosses are anxiously waiting

    Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    premium_icon Mum's heartbreak: 'We don't know what we'll do without him'

    News Family grieve for young Ballina man killed in head-on collision