Provest wants Murwillumbah in his electorate

MEMBER FOR TWEED: Geoff Provest with partner Kirstin Alexander and supporters celebrating him retaining the seat of Tweed after this year’s NSW state election. Picture: Supplied

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has said he would happily have Murwillumbah as part of the Tweed electorate, as seat boundaries become a hot-topic in the state parliament.

There is a push from within the NSW Government to give the bush a bigger voice after Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro announced he wanted regional areas to have more representation in the NSW parliament.

The next seat redistribution the by state’s electoral commission is due to be undertaken in this parliamentary term.

While seat boundaries are usually realigned with population changes, the Nationals leader will publicly push for regional areas to grow their representation despite stagnant population growth.

He is being supported by fellow Nationals member Geoff Provest, who told the Tweed Daily News he was full supportive of Mr Barilaro’s call.

“In the seat of Barwon (held by the Shooters Fishers and Farmers), it has a greater land mass than Victoria and Tasmania put together and it has only one member,” Mr Provest said.

“I find it such a large area to be able to serve.

“The city seats are getting smaller and smaller and it is cannibalising the country seats.”

Mr Provest said he was in full support of an increase in the number of seats in the parliament.

He said he hoped the state’s electoral commission would take a ‘common-sense’ approach to the redistribution, believing there were changes which could be made in his own backyard.

“I view my role as looking after the whole of the Tweed Valley — I would quite happily take Murwillumbah back into the electorate of the Tweed.”