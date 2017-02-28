27°
Providing service for Tweed landlords

Aisling Brennan
| 28th Feb 2017 9:44 AM
Aisling Brennan

KINGSCLIFF'S new property management company TCM Rentals Coastal provides a personalised management service. The company works to ensure the landlord's needs are met while providing quality service.

We chat with property manager Wendy Hotchkiss about TCM Rentals Coastal:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I get so much pleasure from being able to say to our new landlords, "Don't worry, I can change this property management experience around for you.” We then take what is often a frustrating, stressful and, at times, complicated situation out of their hands and just work through all the challenges and issues, keeping them informed of the progress as we go. They are just so relieved and extremely grateful to have a manager that actually delivers what they promise.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? The biggest challenge as a new business has been letting local investors and interstate people that own property here on the Tweed know who we are, inform them about the great service we provide and just how easily we can change their situation and help them.

What are your future plans for the business? Our aim for this year is to get involved with and engage with locals and visitors at community events here on the Tweed. There are so many great causes out there with dedicated volunteers that just need that a small donation of money or time from you to help at events. The Tweed is a dynamic and diverse community with many exciting annual events and progressive-thinking people and we feel extremely proud and privileged to be able to live and work here each day.

