Psychedelic sounds come to the lounge

HOT on the release of new single Ishtar, former Gold Coast psychedelics the Tijuana Cartel are heading back north.

Now based in Sydney, the group that combines indie rock, electronica and multicultural sounds are hitting the road on an extensive eight-date East Coast tour to coincide with the release.

With a lavish helping of exotic Eastern flavour, Ishtar is Tijuana Cartel's first release in two years and promises to be a live favourite.

"We went back to our roots with this track. It features more guitar riffs, heavier bass and a heavy dance feel overall,” the group said.

"We just wanted to create something that was unique. We're always seeking to create the ultimate live experience for our audience and this one sits perfectly in that space.”

No strangers to the road, Tijuana Cartel has travelled through India, and played to fans at huge festivals in Europe.

But since 2005, Tijuana Cartel has predominantly honed their live set on some of Australia's biggest stages including Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival, and Woodford Folk Festival.