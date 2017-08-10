Pt Danger service still in safe hands

NO DOUBT our readers have read or seen the media items regarding the refurbishment of the Lighthouse and Marine Rescue Point Danger.

Most importantly, the Captain Cook Memorial Lighthouse located at Point Danger is not being demolished.

The Gold Coast City and Tweed Shire Councils are seeking grant funding to repair and completely refurbish the area at the base of the Lighthouse, which is aging and in need of restoration works, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Marine Rescue New South Wales is supportive of the grant application and committed to working with the councils on the work plans, relocation options and the Point Danger unit's long-term future in the premises.

Point Danger would like to reassure all boaters that the service we provide will still continue during any refurbishment works at the Lighthouse.

We have seen some activity for the month of July.

There has been seven activations including towing of vessels that experienced engine problems. We were contacted by the skipper of a trawler requesting assistance due to problems with their steering hydraulics and were unable to steer reliably.

Our rescue vessel Point Danger 30 and crew were despatched to assist. The trawler was taken under tow by the rescue vessel, safely crossed the bar and returned back to its moorings.

Thanks to our Coxswain Kerry Kane and crew members Gil Thomas, Craig Bilbrough and Russell McCrory along with watch officer, Phil Pickering for a great team effort.

We wish you safe boating and don't forget to "Log On and Log Off”.

All boaters are urged to log on and log off on VHF Channel 16 with the Marine Rescue NSW unit before crossing any bars and listen to reports regularly on conditions.