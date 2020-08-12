Menu
cold glass of beer cold glass of beer
Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

Cathy Adams
12th Aug 2020 1:14 PM
A LOCAL pub is facing closure for failing to comply with COVID-19 public Health Orders.

On Friday August 7, Richmond Police District Licencing Officers attended a local licensed premises to conduct COVID-19 compliance checks and found that the owner had failed to register a COVID-19 safety plan with the NSW Government website, resulting in a $5000 fine being issued.

On Tuesday morning police returned to the licensed premises to ensure compliance with the Public Health Order. On this occasion, the licensed premises was found to be continuing the offence.

The owner had not completed a COVID-19 Safety Plan, failed to register a plan with the NSW Government website and failed to comply with the recording requirements of patrons attending the premises.

The owner was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear before Casino Local Court on October 8.

On the June 30, a Public Health Order (COVID-19 restrictions on gathering and movement) order 22 was amended to place restrictions on pubs.

Since this time, police have been monitoring and ensuring compliance with the Public Health Orders within the Richmond Police District.

For information about the current Public Health Orders and requirements please visit the NSW Government website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/what-you-can-and-cant-do-under-rules.

 

 

COVID-19 guidelines for pubs.
Lismore Northern Star

