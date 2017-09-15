Public has to hold off on touring cop shop

BUSY TIME AHEAD: Snr Sgt Cassie Bargh at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on September 8.

BUSY TIME AHEAD: Snr Sgt Cassie Bargh at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on September 8. Liana Turner

WHILE the new Tweed Heads Police Station has been officially opened with full fanfare, the community will have to wait a while longer to check it out.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was keen to show off the new $25 million facility, but community and officer safety was key.

"The problem I have is resources,” Supt Starling said.

"I'd love to be able to do it sooner rather than later, but my priority is to the community safety.”

Supt Starling said there would need to be sufficient officers available to escort the public through the building. With big crowds expected, the command had opted to delay the event until February.

"We could do it if we were expecting 100 people, but I think we'll get well over 1000,” Supt Starling said.

With preparation for the Falls Festival ahead, along with the busy summer period and the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year, Supt Starling said officers were getting straight to business in the command's new headquarters.

He said they looked forward to connecting with the community and showcasing the long-awaited Wharf Street station as soon as it was feasible to do so.

While resources have played some part in the delay, Supt Starling said he had faith the region's policing needs would be taken care of.

"I have complete confidence the NSW Police Commissioner will make the right decision for the future of staffing in Tweed/Byron.”

Other sections of NSW Police, including the Marine Command and Dog Squad, are expected to join the open day celebrations.