Public housing neglect causes resident outrage

WORRIED RESIDENTS: People living in this Tweed Heads complex are concerned with the state of the yard.

A GROUP of residents says public housing "ought to be ashamed of themselves” for neglecting to maintain a yard they claim attracts snakes and mice.

A spokeswoman for the group, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed residents have repeatedly asked Housing NSW to tidy an overgrown part of their Tweed Heads yard but nothing had been done.

She said one of the Philips Lane residents spotted a snake and claimed the ugly growth was a hideaway for mice and other vermin.

"I don't know whether you could shame them,” the woman said. "But they ought to be ashamed of themselves.

"The vegetation is so bad it's harbouring rats and mice.

"Just yesterday I had to pick up a dead mouse in my little yard.”

She said the units were otherwise "nice” and most of the residents were elderly people who enjoyed living there.

A spokesman for the Department of Family and Community Services said a contractor had been tasked this week with cleaning the yard.

"The Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) has responded to recent concerns reported by residents and is cutting down overgrowth above the retaining wall at the rear of the complex today (Monday),” he said.

"FACS' maintenance contractor will continue to attend to the area as part of its fortnightly lawns and grounds service.”

The resident welcomed the decision and confirmed the work had been done.

"I'm very happy today love,” she said. "They've done a really good job. I was shocked when they arrived this morning (Monday) and told me what they were going to do. It's made my day.”

The woman wanted to thank Housing NSW for responding to requests and said ongoing maintenance works would ensure it didn't again get out of hand.

"They'll have to continue with it mate,” she said. "Because it'll grow again.”