Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Public housing residents free from lockdown ‘prison’

by Josh Fagan
10th Jul 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Public housing residents have hailed their release from hard lockdown after being allowed to leave their flats for the first time since Saturday.

Richard Tam was first out the door at midnight when the restriction was lifted at his home at 76 Canning St, North Melbourne.

He said his first order of business was to post a letter to VicRoads.

He described the five nights locked inside as "terrible".

"I was stuck on my floor, not allowed outside at all, no freedom. It was like a prison," he said.

 

Residents of these housing commission flats in Flemington were able to leave their homes for the first time in five days. Picture: Ian Currie
Residents of these housing commission flats in Flemington were able to leave their homes for the first time in five days. Picture: Ian Currie

 

He said he was relieved he didn't have coronavirus and was happy to be back outside.

Aman Aliyi, 26, said the hard lockdown was bearable.

"I liked it because we were staying away from all this trouble and the outbreaks going on outside," he said.

 

A resident of the Pampas Street Public Housing complex in North Melbourne as lockdown restrictions eased. Picture: Getty Images
A resident of the Pampas Street Public Housing complex in North Melbourne as lockdown restrictions eased. Picture: Getty Images

 

Richard Tam raises his hands in relief after five days in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie
Richard Tam raises his hands in relief after five days in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie

 

He said the drastic lock-in measure was justified.

"I think they had to do it. It's an experience. You get used to it. My thanks to the Australian police."

He said he was glad to be able to stretch his legs and walk around the block.

 

 

Originally published as Public housing residents free from lockdown 'prison'

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks melbourne tower block public housing tenants

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News Some 238,000 people have already filled out border passes and are poised and ready to start pouring into Queensland when we officially reopen from noon.

        • 10th Jul 2020 4:50 AM
        Should electoral boundaries be changed?

        premium_icon Should electoral boundaries be changed?

        News PUBLIC submissions into the potential redistribution of electoral district boundary...

        Accountant drank bottle of wine, three beers before driving

        premium_icon Accountant drank bottle of wine, three beers before driving

        News A MAN blew 0.134 when police pulled him over for having two different number plates...

        Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

        premium_icon Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

        News AN APPRENTICE carpenter thought he was doing a favour by taking control of his...