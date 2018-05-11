Pull out winter woollies for this weekend

It's time to pull the scarves out from the drawer.

It's time to pull the scarves out from the drawer. Tessa Mapstone

THE sun might be out but temperatures are set to plummet as low as nine degrees today in Murwillumbah as the first of the winter chill hits the shire.

It's time to pull the scarves out from the drawer, as the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast 15-25km/h westerly winds today, with south-westerly winds expected for tomorrow.

Temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum 22 degrees today and 24 degrees tomorrow in Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the Byron and Coffs coasts today.

Across the state, temperatures are expected to be well below the average maximum and minimum for the month of May.

Higgins Storm Chasing (HSC) said "the Super Low” was "moving North East over VIC and TAS towards NSW. The system was then expected to strengthen as it moves over NSW on Friday and lingers into Saturday, bringing three days of severe weather, mostly in the form of snow to TAS, VIC and NSW.”