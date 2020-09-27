Menu
The man allegedly hit a dog and assaulted a woman outside a fast food restaurant in COffs Harbour on Saturday night.
Crime

Dog bashed and woman choked in violent public assault

Janine Watson
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
A MAN will face court today after allegedly striking a dog and assaulting a woman in Coffs Harbour overnight.

Just before 9.30pm on Saturday, a man attended a fast food restaurant on Bray Street, Coffs Harbour, tying a dog up outside.

A woman parked nearby and approached the man after reportedly seeing him strike the dog in the face and body.

Following an argument, the man allegedly punched the 58-year-old woman in the face, threw her to the ground, and grabbed hold of her throat.

Witnesses intervened and the man released his grip. The pair continued to argue and the man again allegedly assaulted the woman, punching her in the face before walking away.

Police were notified with officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attending.

Following inquiries, a 49-year-old man was arrested at a nearby home on Bray Street and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with commit an act of cruelty upon an animal, common assault, and intentionally choke person with recklessness.

The man was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today. 

