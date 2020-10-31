Punters’ late switch on election result
Late betting money is backing a Labor minority to rule Queensland after Saturday's election.
Betting agency Sportsbet at lunchtime on Saturday had a Labor minority at $1.95 - days after the odds were just $1.73 for a Labor majority, compared to $4 for a Labor minority.
The odds for an LNP minority stand at $2.75, whereas that of an LNP majority is at $10.
Punters have Labor as the next government either way, with odds of $1.20 compared to the LNP's $4.
If the punters are on the money, Labor leader and incumbent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have to change her mind on doing "no deals".
Ms Palaszczuk had repeatedly asked Queensland for a majority government in the lead up to the election, but if the betting agencies are anything to go by, she might have to settle for a minority.
As for whether that will be with the Greens or Katter's Australian Party remains to be seen.
The late surge came along with changes to a number of key seats, most notable in Pumicestone, said to be the "bellwether" seat of the election. Labor has surged to $1.50, with the LNP trailing behind at $2.50.
In Currumbin, Labor has taken over as favourite to win, with the odds firming from $2 to $1.85, while the LNP has drifted from $1.75 to $1.95.
If the betting markets are an indication, Labor will lose South Brisbane and McConnel to the Greens, with the minor party at odds of $1.25 to Labor's $3.75 and $1.80 to Labor's $2 respectively.
Sportsbet have Labor picking up two of the three key Townsville seats. They're the favourites in Mundingburra at $1.65 (LNP $2.10) and in Thuringowa at $2.10 (KAP $2.50), while the LNP is favoured to pick up Townsville with odds of $1.50 against Labor's $2.50.
Of the nine key southeast Queensland seats, here's what the odds are on Sportsbet as of 2pm on Saturday, October 31.
Bonney: LNP $1.25, Labor $4
Burleigh: LNP $1.30, Labor $3.25
Caloundra: LNP $1.75 to Labor $2.10
Currumbin: Labor $1.85 to LNP $1.95
Gaven: Labor $1.50, LNP $2.50
Glass House: LNP $1.80, Labor $2
Maryborough: Labor: $1.10, ONP: $5.50
Pumicestone: Labor $1.50, LNP $2.50
and Theodore: LNP $1.50, Labor $2.50
Other seats to watch include:
Cooper: Labor $1.10, Greens $5.50
McConnel: Greens $1.80, Labor $2
Mundingburra: Labor $1.65, LNP $2.10
South Brisbane: Greens $1.25, Labor $2.75
Thuringowa: Labor $2.10, KAP $2.50
Townsville: Labor $1.95, LNP $1.95
Whitsunday: LNP $2.10, KAP $2.50, NQF: $4.50
Originally published as Punters' late switch on election result