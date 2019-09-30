Push for adoption after pound closes down

Olivia Marko of Murwillumbah loves her two-year-old cat Whiskey, who was adopted by her family recently. Picture: Supplied.

TWEED Shire Council are renewing calls for residents looking for a new family friend to consider adopting a pet.

As plans continue to build a new pound following the closure of the Stotts Creek facility, the council along with non-profit group Friends of the Pound are hoping to re-home as many pets as they can.

A temporary pound is being used by the council to house stray animals, however it is a private facility which will not be accessable to the public.

Only by contacting the council and arranging a time to go to the pound will be resident’s one way of accessing the facility

A streamlined process has been set up online to make it easier for would-be pet owners to find their newest member of the family.

Council’s director of planning and regulation, Vince Connell, said being able to re-home animals was important while the new pound is being built.

“If your family is looking for a new dog or cat we encourage you to consider adopting. When you adopt a pet, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might need it,” Mr Connell said.

“Friends of the Pound can arrange for you to meet and get to know your pet before you commit to purchase it.

“By adopting you will take home a new member of your family that will love you unconditionally — they always seem to know that you have been their saviour,” he said.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet can view the animals for sale on the Friends of the Pound website friendsofthepound.com/adopt and Facebook page www.facebook.com/FriendsofthePound.

For more information visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Pound or phone (02) 6670 2400.