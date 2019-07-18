Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Island
Fraser Island
Environment

Push for levy to help control dingoes

by Peter Michael
18th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DINGO experts believe studies into nonlethal controls of the wild predator could be paid for by a "dingo levy" on dog food.

Dog owners spend about $10 billion a year on pampered pets, Australian researchers say, and they want to exploit our love of dogs to help the dingo.

Under the plan, a levy of $7 a year for every domestic dog in the country would provide about $30 million for dingo research.

But some critics in the livestock industry - where wild dogs cost at least $145 million a year in stock losses - think the only good dingo is a dead dingo and the best control is a bullet or poisoned bait.

In a paper titled Pets and Pests, published by the CSIRO today, six of the nation's top dingo scientists suggest a dingo dog food levy to fund research into non-lethal controls of dingoes.

It comes after a spate of dingo attacks on children and tourists camping on world-­famous Fraser (K'gari) Island, north of Brisbane this year.

"We are tugging at the heart strings a bit,'' co-author Robert Appleby, of Griffith University, said.

"There are a lot of people in Australia who own and love dogs. We're asking them to look into their hearts."

In a recent attack, a 14-month-old boy was dragged from his parents' camper trailer while they were camping near Eurong, Fraser Island, sparking outcry.

He was left with a fractured skull and bites to his head and neck.

More Stories

dingoes editors picks pets

Top Stories

    Tweed bowlers onto the final

    Tweed bowlers onto the final

    Bowls Kurt Brown and Wayne Turley are through to another men's District Champion of Club Champions final, this time in the pairs

    Major tax mistakes that could cost you

    premium_icon Major tax mistakes that could cost you

    News These are the errors you need to avoid.

    Do you recognise this vehicle?

    Do you recognise this vehicle?

    Crime The vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the incident.

    5G jitters? Scientists debunk the myths and true concerns

    premium_icon 5G jitters? Scientists debunk the myths and true concerns

    Health Are you worried about the impact of 5G? Read on...