‘Pussy Power’ workshop will bring out ‘inner seductress’

PUSSY POWER, a sex and pleasure education "mini-retreat" will be held in the hinterland of Byron Bay on Saturday.

Its billed as a full day immersive program to "reclaim your pleasure and ignite your inner seductress".

It will be held at Coorabell Hall on Saturday from 1pm to 6pm and costs $99.

Vulva photographer Ellie Eggwick will teach participants about the "power of your pussy" and loving your vulva "once and for all"

According to the event promotion on Facebook, participants will: "Learn how to prioritise your pleasure, the various types of orgasms possible, how to have better, more connected and orgasmic sex - with yourself or a partner."

Eggwick was made to feel insecure about her vagina by a former sexual partner and then went on to photograph more than 500 vaginas for a coffee-table book.

Photographer Ellie Eggwick.

"Something that is said in the bedroom with someone you are being affectionate with can affect you for the rest of your life," she told our sister website the Sunshine Coast Daily.

The Pussy Power retreat also features sensuality coach and sex educator, Eleanor Hadley.

She will guide participants through sensual yoga practice and teach them the art of seduction through an interactive lap dance and striptease workshop.

Ms Hadley was the owner of pole dancing studio in Melbourne and observed her students discover and develop their sense of self-confidence and body-love through feminine and sensual movement.

On her website, Ms Hadley said she could help women reclaim their "inner sensualista" so that they could develop "a deep appreciation for their bodies, have mind-blowing sex and soulful, connected relationships".

"I've guided my clients and students to fall in love with their bodies once and for all, discover their pleasure potential, unlock orgasms, step in to their most confident selves and have the most divine relationships," she stated on her website.

'Something that is said in the bedroom with someone you are being affectionate with can affect you for the rest of your life,' she told Sunshine Coast Daily.