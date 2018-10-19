Put on dancing shoes to welcome refugees

GOOD TIMES: Come to a bush dance Saturday night with locals and refugees from Iran, Eritrea, Sudan and Sri Lanka.

HOW would you like to go to an Aussie bush dance with a difference this weekend?

Many of the guests will be refugees.

This is a chance to have a great night, and make new friends with locals and refugees from Iran, Syria, Eritrea and Sri Lanka.

Murwillumbah's own Playing Possum will get everyone up and swinging with a wide range of easy set dances, Celtic jigs, reels and beautiful airs.

Dance the night away to the thrilling sounds of tin whistles, flutes, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, accordion, lagerphone and Bodhran (Irish drum).

Everyone is asked to bring along a plate to share, so there will be plenty of food.

The Uki Refugee Project (URP) hosted a similar bush dance two years ago and it was wildly successful.

On Sunday, the URP has organised a community picnic at Kingscliff. All the refugees from the bush dance will be there, as well as refugee families brought by bus from the Gold Coast.

There will be lots of games, swimming and kayaking. Please bring a plate to share.

FAST FACTS:

What: Dance and picnic with refugees

Where: Uki and Kingscliff

When: Saturday 5.45- 9pm; Sunday 11.30am-3pm

Cost: Dance $5 family, $2 single. Picnic free, bring a plate to share