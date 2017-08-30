PUT YOUR CAPS OUT: How the world is honouring Dean Mercer

ATHLETES around the world are remembering champion ironman Dean Mercer in a series of tear-jerking tributes.

ATHLETES around the world are remembering champion ironman Dean Mercer in a series of tear-jerking tributes.

Using the hashtag 'Put your cap out", the global ironman community is posting emotional pictures on social media in memory of the two-time Australian ironman champion and World Oceanman series winner.

Mercer, 47 died yesterday when he suffered a cardiac arrest while driving and crashed at Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast.

Life saving societies in Australian and around the world have also joined in.

Dean Mercer

Mercer, along with brother Darren, was part of one of Australia's most famous surf sport families with Dean's wife Reen a former ironwoman champion and Darren's daughter Jordan a world ironwoman and paddling champion.

The 'Put Your Cap Out' campaign borrows from the 'Put Your Bats Out' hashtag after the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in November 2014.

According to the BBC the "Put Your Bats Out' hashtag is the fifth most popular hashtag of all time.

Thank you to all the people in #Australia #GreatBritain #Sweden #Thailand and all other countries who have #putyourcapout for Dean Mercer. 👏 A post shared by HYDROTHON® (@hydrothon) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

The tight-knit surf life saving community has greeted the news with shock while lauding Mercer as one of the "greats" while leaving an "incredible legacy behind.''

"It is with great sadness and grief that we advise that our beloved Dean - loving husband of Reen and devoted father to their four boys Brayden, 13, Rory, 11, Lachlan 9, and Joshua 6, passed away earlier today as a result of a cardiac arrest while driving on the Gold Coast," a family statement said.

"Dean had been returning home from his regular earlier morning training session with a Masters group at Kurrawa Surf Club - where he is the Director of Surf Sports.

"He was to call in and buy groceries for the family when he suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel of his car and crashed into a fence on Markeri Street, Mermaid Waters."

Vale, Dean Mercer 💔💛 Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the loss of one of Surf Lifesaving's greatest 💔💛 #putyourcapout #marcoolaslsc A post shared by Marcoola Surf Club (@marcoolasurfclub) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Mercer's wife and former ironwoman Reen had to tell their boys the heartbreaking news after collecting them from school.

"Dean was an amazing husband and loving father who loved nothing more than sharing his and Reen's love of life and love of the surf," the statement said.

"Along with older brother Darren, the Mercer brothers Dean and Darren became synonymous with surf lifesaving and ironman racing through the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

"A two-time Australian open ironman champion in 1989 and 1995, Dean Mercer will be remembered as the little bloke with the heart of Phar Lap.

Sending our love to the Mercer family ❤️ #putyourcapout A post shared by MERMAID BEACH SLSC (@mermaid.mayhem) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

"Along with older brother Darren, the Mercer brothers Dean and Darren became synonymous with surf lifesaving and ironman racing through the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

"A two-time Australian open ironman champion in 1989 and 1995, Dean Mercer will be remembered as the little bloke with the heart of Phar Lap.

"No surf was too big and no opponent too tall as he tackled the biggest and best in the business from his early days in Austinmer and Thirroul before making his move to Maroochydore and Mooloolaba and then to Northcliffe and finally to Kurrawa."