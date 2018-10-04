Putting nature's healing hand to good care

NATURE'S HELP: Ann Uhlmann, Jan Kateuski, Helena Dewis and Bill Hoskins check out a spider on a plant at Pottsville.

NATURE'S HELP: Ann Uhlmann, Jan Kateuski, Helena Dewis and Bill Hoskins check out a spider on a plant at Pottsville. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

THE healing properties of Mother Nature are increasingly being realised and no more so than at Pottsville where a new program combines care for people and the environment.

Hosted by Conservation Volunteers Australia, in partnership with Tweed Shire Council and Pottsville Community Dunecare, the new Green Gym for Carers program was launched at Mooball Creek last week.

The program encourages carers to take time out for themselves to join others in helping care for the environment while getting some gentle exercise.

Checking out the plant life at Pottsville are the volunteers from Pottsville Dune Care and Conservation Volunteers Australia. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

Co-ordinator Helena Dewis said the program was based on a similar idea pioneered in the UK, which combines health and social interaction with conservation.

"Green Gym for Carers offers participants the opportunity to engage in meaningful nature-based activities with other carers, and enjoy healthy movement and exercise which helps to reduce stress and anxiety,” she said. "Regular attendance will build social connections between people who understand the challenges caring presents.”

The sessions started at Pottsville last week, and will be held every Thursday from 9.30am-12.30am, including free morning tea.

Activities include guided stretching activities before and after the session, as well as raising seedlings, tending to young plants, light hand-weeding and caring for established gardens. Carers will also be able to take part in nature photography, habitat hikes, native plant identification and birdwatching, which will help build information profiles for local Landcare groups.

Starting their day off with some light stretches at the Green Gym in Pottsville are Anne Uhlmann, Brenda McDonald, Jan Kateuski, Helena Dewis, Lew Spratt and Bill Hoskins. Scott Powick Daily News