Putting nature's healing hand to good care
THE healing properties of Mother Nature are increasingly being realised and no more so than at Pottsville where a new program combines care for people and the environment.
Hosted by Conservation Volunteers Australia, in partnership with Tweed Shire Council and Pottsville Community Dunecare, the new Green Gym for Carers program was launched at Mooball Creek last week.
The program encourages carers to take time out for themselves to join others in helping care for the environment while getting some gentle exercise.
Co-ordinator Helena Dewis said the program was based on a similar idea pioneered in the UK, which combines health and social interaction with conservation.
"Green Gym for Carers offers participants the opportunity to engage in meaningful nature-based activities with other carers, and enjoy healthy movement and exercise which helps to reduce stress and anxiety,” she said. "Regular attendance will build social connections between people who understand the challenges caring presents.”
The sessions started at Pottsville last week, and will be held every Thursday from 9.30am-12.30am, including free morning tea.
Activities include guided stretching activities before and after the session, as well as raising seedlings, tending to young plants, light hand-weeding and caring for established gardens. Carers will also be able to take part in nature photography, habitat hikes, native plant identification and birdwatching, which will help build information profiles for local Landcare groups.
- For more information, visit cva.org.au/green- gym or phone the Ballina office on 02 6681 6169.