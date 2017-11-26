Menu
Python confiscated during drug raid

File photo of a python.
File photo of a python. Bev Lacey
Alina Rylko
by

A 29-YEAR-OLD Commissioners Creek man has had his python confiscated during a police drug raid.

About 11.18am on Wednesday police executed a search warrant at a home in the Tweed hinterland.

Police said as the search was underway they seized 54 cannabis plants, 444 grams of cannabis leaf and a python. 

The snake was handed to officers from the National Park and Wildlife Service. 

Police allege the occupier of the home returned during the raid in an agitated and angry manner. 

He was charged with possess prohibited plant, cultivate prohibited plant, obstruct/hinder person executing a search warrant and possess prohibited drug. 

The man was bailed to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on the December 11, 2017.

Topics:  drug raid northern rivers crime python

Lismore Northern Star
