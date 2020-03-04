Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 6:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Unknown substance' sparks police operation in the Tweed

        premium_icon 'Unknown substance' sparks police operation in the Tweed

        News The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

        Council blamed as iconic festival ditches Gold Coast

        premium_icon Council blamed as iconic festival ditches Gold Coast

        News An iconic Gold Coast festival has been snapped up by a new location and they’re...

        PARKING PROMISE: Govt's Tweed credibility on the line

        premium_icon PARKING PROMISE: Govt's Tweed credibility on the line

        News There is a new twist in a controversial Tweed election promise saga

        English Premier League side to play Gold Coast match

        premium_icon English Premier League side to play Gold Coast match

        Soccer West Ham to play match on GC in boost to city’s tourism industry